Freddy and the Fireman: Spartanburg dads use YouTube to keep kids active, safe

Balancing screen time and physical activity can feel like a losing proposition for parents, but two Spartanburg dads are taking the challenge personally.

Justin Rollins, a personal trainer and the father of three young children, is the creator of Freddy and the Fireman, a website and YouTube channel that aims to get kids and parents moving. He works with Pelham-Batesville firefighter Jason Worthy, who is also a personal trainer and a father of four, to add safety tips that engage children and make learning fun.

Rollins said the idea started when he noticed that kids, including his, are fascinated with YouTube videos.

“I was thinking, why not do something beneficial for kids? I know, it's like throwing a stone in the ocean, but I wanted to put something out there – a healthy option – if they're going to be watching something,” he said. “Let's get them to move, at least.”

Rollins said the idea evolved to include fire safety and other tips, along with fun, short workouts that parents and kids can do together. Freddy, a big blue wolf who is the mascot and the site’s namesake, joins in for field day challenges.

“My goal is just to get kids moving and excited about working out and getting physically fit – and it's not just for the kids,” he said. “Parents can actually do this workout with them. It's all bodyweight exercises. It's obviously geared to kids with the mascot and some of the talk we do, but it's not silly or dumbed down for adults. It's kind of straightforward, but it's engaging enough for kids to want to watch.”

The videos are fun and light, Rollins said, with some solid safety information sandwiched in as well. The target audience is kids ages 4 – 11 and their parents or guardians, and the videos are accessible – free on YouTube and clocking in at around five minutes. The formula resonates with families, with more than 7,000 channel subscribers and thousands of views per video.

“I just want something very positive, very wholesome,” he said. “There's no hidden agenda. It’s just a mascot, a fireman working out and telling you some pretty decent tips that heck, as an adult, I’ve thought, well, I forgot about that.”