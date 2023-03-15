Top 125 NBA Player List: Where's Magic Rookie Paolo Banchero?

Rookie Paolo Banchero is 13 games away from winning the NBA Rookie of the Year award, and has gotten recognized for his precocious play along with several teammates.

The Orlando Magic is 28-41 and in a state of limbo as it holds the potential of finishing the 2022-23 NBA season strong and squeezing into the play-in tournament or maintaining a bottom-five overall seed. This hasn't stopped their individual players from performing up to par or better.

The Ringer recently updated its top 125 players list, and featured four players on the Magic , including Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. and Markelle Fultz, saying:

"No. 67 [Banchero]: Highly skilled shot creator with the upside to be one of the game’s best all-around stars.

No. 72 [Wagner]: Superb defender who’s equally versatile on offense with his size, shot creation, and selflessness.

No. 83 [Carter Jr.]: Versatile enforcer on defense and a reliable piece on offense—if he can stay healthy.

No. 125 [Fultz]: Creative ball handler still battling past expectations."

Banchero, Wagner and Carter Jr. all ranked ahead of several established veterans, including former All-Stars Nikola Vucevic (No. 93, Chicago Bulls) and D'Angelo Russell (No. 124, Los Angeles Lakers), as well as proven NBA champion Jordan Poole (No. 117, Golden State Warriors) to name a few.

Banchero is the first rookie since Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans) in 2019-20 to breach the 20-point scoring threshold per game, averaging 20.1 points per contest on 42.5 percent shooting from the field. He has quickly picked up a feel for the NBA game, and can score in a bevy of ways well beyond his years.

It's debatable whether or not Wagner is more impactful and polished than Banchero, yet the German combo forward is a do-it-all wing that has All-Star written all over his future. Not only is he a triple-threat scorer, he can also bring the ball up and facilitate the offense, as well as defend at a high level.

Carter Jr. has excelled this season while diversifying his game. He's had 18 double-doubles on the year, 18 games with one or more blocks, and has made multiple three-pointers made in 19 appearances.

Fultz just made the final cut as the No. 125 ranked player, behind 13.6 points, 5.5 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game on 50.5 percent shooting from the floor -- all career highs.

The future looks bright in Orlando , and they hope to add another marquee talent come season's end, whether in the draft or in free agency.

