Palestine-Wheatley (Arkansas) football coach/AD arrested after incident with player

By Nate Olson

Palestine-Wheatley football coach/athletic director Terry Farmer was arrested Monday stemming from an incident involving a football player last fall.

Memphis TV station WREG reported Farmer is charged with third-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. The player has accused Farmer of grabbing and pulling on him and pushing him to the point he almost fell. The player reported bruising and said the incident caused him anxiety and made him leery of Farmer and not wanting to attend school.

WREG reports that after the school district failed to act, the family reported the incident to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department last month.

Farmer told WREG he couldn't comment on the incident now but plans to.