Carrie Underwood Pays Homage To Her 'American Idol' Roots After 'Playing To A Monstrous' L.A. Crowd: 'Here We Are'

By Jaclyn Roth,

5 days ago
Carrie Underwood is still pinching herself for how far she's come in her career over the years .

On Monday, March 13, the blonde babe, 40, performed for a huge crowd in Los Angeles, Calif., during her Denim & Rhinestones tour .

"I’m from a small town in OK…I currently live outside of Nashville, TN…but I’ve got roots in LA, too. I took my first plane ride when I was 21 years old out to LA during auditions for #AmericanIdol . It was pretty much my first trip ANYWHERE and I was alone …but Los Angeles was magical to me, so somehow it didn’t seem as scary to this small town farm kid..." the singer captioned a slew of snapshots from her performance. "Flash forward 19 years and here we are playing to a monstrous, incredible crowd at the @cryptocomarena and, while I’m still a small town farm girl at heart, LA still holds a part of it, too! ❤️Thanks for the love!!!"

Of course, people couldn't help but gush over Underwood's musical chops .

One person wrote, "SUCH AN AMAZING CONCERT!!!!!!!" while another said, "Last night was unlike anything I’ve ever seen! I’ll be riding this high for a while! Thank you for such a fun night 💜."

The mom-of-two — she is married to Mike Fisher and they share sons Isaiah , 7, and Jacob , 4 — also couldn't believe she got to sing alongside Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose .

"I’m the luckiest girl in the world…Thanks, Axl, for showing up, once again, to make the great times even better! It’ll forever feel like it was all a dream, but these dreams are my favorite ones! ❤️🔥☺️ 😎," she wrote.

Underwood made a name for herself when she auditioned for the reality show in September 2004.

From there, her career took off, and she is now one of the hottest country artists in the music biz.

In May 2022, she reflected on her journey.

"Today is the 17 year anniversary of my @americanidol win! Where does the time go? Please enjoy a page from the journal of a 22-year-old farm girl who just had the most incredible night! I still feel the excitement through the pages! Happy anniversary to me and a forever 'thank you' to all who voted! ☺️," she captioned a photo of her journal from that time period.

