Open in App
Pittsburgh, PA
See more from this location?
Inside The Penguins

Penguins Place Dmitry Kulikov on LTIR

By Nick Horwat,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TGiCU_0lK358GP00

After missing a game with a lower-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins have moved Dmitry Kulikov to LTIR.

PITTSBURGH - Newcomer to the Pittsburgh Penguins defensive core Dmitry Kulikov has been moved to long-term injured reserve.

With a retroactive date to March 12, the Penguins will be without Kulikov until at least April 6.

Kulikov played in four games with the Penguins and recorded and assist while usually playing alongside Jan Rutta.

The Penguins initially labeled Kulikov out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, but a few possible injuries to the blue line that occurred against the Montreal Canadiens may force a ripple effect.

Both Rutta and Jeff Petry did not finish the contest against the Canadiens; Petry’s status is unknown and Rutta is likely dealing with a lower-body injury after taking a puck to the knee.

In Kulikov’s absence, P.O. Joseph will work his way back into the lineup on a regular basis after being healthy scratched for three games.

The Penguins have plenty of NHL-ready defensemen to pick from, but clearing the cap and roster space to replace Kulikov may have been needed for a recall from the AHL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Penguins for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns and so much more!

Playoff Chances Shrink, but Penguins Still Lead the Pack

Penguins Know They Have Not Been Good Enough

Sam Poulin Announces Return to Penguins Organization

Jeff Carter's Historically Bad Night in Penguins' Loss

Penguins Let Early Lead Slip in Loss to Canadiens

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pittsburgh, PA newsLocal Pittsburgh, PA
Penguins Should Follow Devils Lead When Addressing Goaltending
Pittsburgh, PA11 hours ago
Penguins Scratch Alex Nylander for Danton Heinen
Pittsburgh, PA2 hours ago
Penguins Recall Taylor Fedun, Place Marcus Pettersson on LTIR
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Mark Friedman Recalled by Penguins, Nick Bonino to LTIR
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Penguins Look To Rally Around Defensive Injuries
Pittsburgh, PA8 hours ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
New CEO of failed Silicon Valley Bank was once fired from his Charlotte banking job
Charlotte, NC5 days ago
Mike Sullivan Continuing To Roll With Tristan Jarry as Penguins' Starter
Pittsburgh, PA7 hours ago
Frederick County Middle School teacher investigated for alleged inappropriate relationship with student
Winchester, VA6 days ago
Sidney Crosby Hopes Penguins Learn From Disappointing Week
Pittsburgh, PA6 hours ago
Kristen Stewart Wore See-Through Chanel Shorts to a Pre-Oscars Party
Beverly Hills, CA8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy