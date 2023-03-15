Penguins Place Dmitry Kulikov on LTIR

After missing a game with a lower-body injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins have moved Dmitry Kulikov to LTIR.

PITTSBURGH - Newcomer to the Pittsburgh Penguins defensive core Dmitry Kulikov has been moved to long-term injured reserve.

With a retroactive date to March 12, the Penguins will be without Kulikov until at least April 6.

Kulikov played in four games with the Penguins and recorded and assist while usually playing alongside Jan Rutta.

The Penguins initially labeled Kulikov out week-to-week with a lower-body injury, but a few possible injuries to the blue line that occurred against the Montreal Canadiens may force a ripple effect.

Both Rutta and Jeff Petry did not finish the contest against the Canadiens; Petry’s status is unknown and Rutta is likely dealing with a lower-body injury after taking a puck to the knee.

In Kulikov’s absence, P.O. Joseph will work his way back into the lineup on a regular basis after being healthy scratched for three games.

The Penguins have plenty of NHL-ready defensemen to pick from, but clearing the cap and roster space to replace Kulikov may have been needed for a recall from the AHL.

