Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hudson: USMNT in ‘open dialogue’ with Balogun

By Seth Vertelney,

5 days ago

U.S. Soccer is in “open dialogue” with Folarin Balogun, according to U.S. men’s national team interim coach Anthony Hudson.

The Arsenal striker has been a revelation this season on loan with Reims, scoring 16 goals in Ligue 1.

Balogun’s performance in France has led to plenty of speculation over his future, both for club and country.

The New York-born striker is eligible to represent the USMNT, Nigeria and England, and has played for both the U.S. and England at the youth international level.

Most recently, Balogun has been involved in England’s U-21 setup, while he reportedly turned down a senior call from Nigeria this month.

Hudson told reporters on Wednesday that he and U.S. Soccer officials have been in communication with the on-demand striker, though he would not elaborate any further.

“With Flo, all I’ll say is that there is open dialogue with him and his team, and that dialogue is continuing,” Hudson said. “That’s all I can say on that one.”

Hudson spoke in general terms about the federation’s efforts to recruit dual-national players, which paid off this week when Alex Zendejas committed to the USMNT over Mexico.

“It’s been really important to make sure we’re doing all we can to engage with [dual-nationals] and if there are any out there that can help the team, we need need to connect and engage … and try to encourage them,” Hudson said. “We need to show them what we’re doing, and hopefully get guys to come and commit to us.”

U.S. Soccer’s recruiting efforts could, however, be hampered by the absence of a permanent USMNT head coach and general manager, as well as a U.S. Soccer sporting director.

U.S. Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone has said she hopes to have a sporting director in place before the start of the World Cup in July, which would be followed by a permanent USMNT head coach.

Related

Reims president: It's impossible for us to sign Balogun

Arteta: USMNT-eligible Balogun has 'something special'

The Americans Abroad Five: Folarin Balogun will definitely, possibly lead USMNT to World Cup glory

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
John Calipari rudely referred to Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell as ‘little kid’ after he torched Kentucky
Manhattan, KS1 day ago
Buffalo Bills release former Georgia WR after five years
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
2023 NFL draft: Full 7-round mock draft for the Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Georgetown makes coaching hire, Micah Shrewsberry still at Penn State
State College, PA4 hours ago
One UNC basketball player in top 100 of 2023 NBA draft big board
Chapel Hill, NC4 hours ago
Ohio State women win thriller vs. North Carolina to advance to Sweet 16
Columbus, OH3 hours ago
Browns, former Titans QB Josh Dobbs agree to one-year deal
Nashville, TN2 hours ago
Drew Timme said TCU's trash talk 'didn't sound so smart' for such a 'highly educated' school
Fort Worth, TX11 hours ago
Jessie Bates posts farewell message to Bengals fans
Cincinnati, OH54 minutes ago
Sean McNeil says goodbye to Ohio State, college basketball
Columbus, OH8 hours ago
New Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu commences recruitment of WR DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City, MO2 hours ago
Cody Ford's contract details with Bengals emerge
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
PHOTOS: Tennessee defeats Toledo in NCAA Tournament
Knoxville, TN1 hour ago
Pro Football Focus has Iowa Hawkeyes’ Kaevon Merriweather in a class of his own
Iowa City, IA3 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy