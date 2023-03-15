Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast: Darren Waller Trade

Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels traded Darren Waller to the New York Giants, and we break down what this means.

HENDERSON, Nev.--Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler and Coach Josh McDaniels have a plan. While few may be privy to the plan, it is quickly unfolding.

Yesterday, I broke the news that not only are teams calling the Raiders about trading for wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, but that the Raiders are listening.

Then the Raiders made big news with tight end Darren Waller.

The Raiders traded Waller to the New York Giants for a third-round pick (100th overall) in this year's NFL Draft.

Waller was named to one Pro Bowl in his five years with the Raiders, and in recent seasons, he was considered a top-five player at his position. He led the Raiders in receiving yards in the 2019 and 2020 seasons with 1,145 and 1,196 yards, respectively.

Waller holds the Raiders' record for single-season receptions with 107, which he attained in his 2020 campaign.

While Waller seemed to be on his way to becoming a dominant receiving option for Las Vegas for years to come, a variety of injuries over the last two seasons would hold him back from putting up the numbers he did in those 2019 and 2020 seasons.

The Raiders signed the veteran tight end to a three-year extension last September.

Waller registered 3,469 yards and 17 touchdowns on 286 receptions during his time with the Silver and Black.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Waller, a Georgia Tech product, in the sixth round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

McDaniels and Ziegler accidentally leaked the news of Waller getting married at the NFL Combine. That was not well received by those close to Waller.

The pick the Raiders will receive in exchange for Waller is the Giants' second third-round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The Raiders were offered a second-round pick for Waller last November.

As it stands now, the Raiders will have 12 picks in next month's NFL Draft.

Make sure you watch this episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insiders for some perspective:

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS INSIDER PODCAST TAKES YOU INSIDE THE DARREN WALLER TRADE (; 8:07)

The NFL Draft will occur at Union Station in Kansas City, Mo., from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29. ESPN, ABC, and NFL Network will broadcast all seven rounds.

Starting at 12 p.m. EDT on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 p.m. EDT on March 15, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with the certified agents of players who will become Unrestricted Free Agents upon the expiration of their 2022 Player Contracts at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15.

The 2023 NFL Year and Free Agency period begins at 4 p.m. EDT on March 15 . The Raiders are expected to be significant players in the free-agent market this season.

Watch the NFL Playoffs live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.