San Antonio, TX
Inside The Spurs

Spurs' Charles Bassey Cracks Patella; Out For Season?

By Jeremy Brener,

5 days ago

Charles Bassey averaged 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game in 35 appearances for the San Antonio Spurs this season.

San Antonio Spurs big man Charles Bassey is on the road to recovery after suffering a knee injury in Tuesday night's win against the Orlando Magic .

In the first half, Bassey left the game with what ended up being a non-displaced fracture of his left patellar tendon, according to the team.

"Somebody hit me with that at halftime," head coach Gregg Popovich said. "Poor guy, he was just learning how to play."

Bassey signed a new four-year, $10.2 million deal with a guarantee of $5.2 million with the team last month after being on a two-way contract. The team's signing of Bassey was an endorsement of his talent and development.

“He’s just got a lot of potential like a blank slate," Popovich said in a press conference last month. He’s got a good size and got some good natural instincts. So as he gets minutes and plays, it’ll be fun to see how it progresses."

Assuming Bassey's season is over, he finished his first campaign with the Spurs averaging 5.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game.

Now, he'll look to rehab his knee over the summer in hopes of being healthy of training camp this fall and another shot to make an impression for the rebuilding Spurs .

