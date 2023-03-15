Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 41, Back In Sweden Squad To Face Belgium And Azerbaijan

Ibrahimovic has been recalled by Sweden almost 12 months after his last game at international level.

The 41-year-old has not played for his country since featuring as a substitute in their 2-0 loss to Poland in a World Cup qualifying playoff on March 29, 2022.

That was Ibrahimovic's 121st senior appearance for Sweden. He is currently sixth on Sweden's list of most capped players.

Ibrahimovic has only played in eight matches for AC Milan since his last outing for Sweden.

After undergoing knee surgery in May, he was unavailable for Milan's first 30 games of the current season.

But Ibrahimovic returned to action on February 26 and has since featured in three games in Serie A.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic pictured playing for Sweden against Poland in March 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Mikolaj Barbanell

Ibrahimovic is Sweden's all-time leading scorer with 62 goals.

He will be hoping to add to that tally when Sweden host Belgium and then Azerbaijan in Euro 2024 qualifiers later this month.

Premier League players Victor Lindelof, Anthony Elanga, Alexander Isak and Dejan Kulusevski have also been selected in Sweden's squad for those two games.

Ibrahimovic retired from international soccer after Euro 2016 but returned in 2021.