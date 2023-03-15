Sorry, Labradors. This Is America’s New ‘Most Popular Pup.’

Henry Romero/Reuters

America has a new favorite dog, ending the Labrador’s impressive 31-year reign—and it’s French. The French bulldog is the “most popular pup” in the country now, according to the American Kennel Club. “The French bulldog has seen a surge in popularity over the years, and for good reason,” the company’s executive secretary Gina DiNardo said in a release. “Frenchies are playful, adaptable, loyal, and outgoing.” The French bulldog has surged in recent years, having been in 14th place in 2012. Labrador’s are still holding on, though, staying strong in second place, with golden retrievers rounding out the top three.

