Open in App
TheDailyBeast

Sorry, Labradors. This Is America’s New ‘Most Popular Pup.’

By Alec Karam,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EBGRL_0lK2oPsG00
Henry Romero/Reuters

America has a new favorite dog, ending the Labrador’s impressive 31-year reign—and it’s French. The French bulldog is the “most popular pup” in the country now, according to the American Kennel Club. “The French bulldog has seen a surge in popularity over the years, and for good reason,” the company’s executive secretary Gina DiNardo said in a release. “Frenchies are playful, adaptable, loyal, and outgoing.” The French bulldog has surged in recent years, having been in 14th place in 2012. Labrador’s are still holding on, though, staying strong in second place, with golden retrievers rounding out the top three.

Read it at People

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Man Who Gave Steve Harvey An Eerie Response On ‘Family Feud’ Charged with Murdering Wife
Quincy, IL3 days ago
Ben Affleck Looks Rundown Outside 'Good Morning America' As He & Jennifer Lopez Drop Out Of Escrow Once Again: Photos
New York City, NY3 hours ago
Senior Dog Found Freezing in Ditch Reunited with Owner
Arrowsic, ME19 days ago
Laughter at Dog's 'Dramatic' Reaction to Not Getting Treats
San Diego, CA21 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy