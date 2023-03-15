Open in App
Washington State
Reuters

U.S. Senate banking panel to hold hearings on sector's woes, chair says

By Reuters,

5 days ago

WASHINGTON, March 15 (Reuters) - The Democratic head of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday said the panel would hold hearings on the bank industry's problems but that any new legislation was unlikely to pass the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.

The panel's chairman, Sherrod Brown, speaking to reporters, did not give a date for any hearings but said they would provide "oversight."

Reporting by Richard Cowan; writing by Susan Heavey; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

