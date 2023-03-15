Open in App
Green Bay, WI
Reuters

NFL-Rodgers says he wants to play for New York Jets

By Reuters,

5 days ago
March 15 (Reuters) - Quarterback Aaron Rodgers plans to play for the New York Jets next season after winning four league MVPs in 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, he said on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old said a trade package between the teams still needed to be worked out.

"My intention is to play for the New York Jets," Rodgers said on the Pat McAfee show.

"I haven't been holding anything up. At this point it has been compensation that the Packers are trying to get for me," he said.

"The Packers would like to move on, they have let me know that in so many words, and have let other people know that in direct words.

Rodgers' 18 seasons in Green Bay are the most by any player in Packers history. He led to the team to a Super Bowl victory in 2011 and is the franchise's all-time passing touchdown leader.

"I love you Green Bay, thank you," he said. "I'm as sad as some of you are. But we'll meet again."

If Rodgers does leave Green Bay it is expected that Jordan Love, who the Packers selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, will become the team's starting quarterback.

"Jordan is going to be a great player," Rodgers said. "He's a great kid, they got a good young team."

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

