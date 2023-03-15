Open in App
Detroit, MI
CBS Detroit

Lions re-sign Cominsky to add to busy free agency week

By CBS Detroit,

5 days ago

Detroit Lions to install new artificial turf at Ford Field, Allen Park facility 00:38

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions took another step in shaping their roster during an active week in free agency , re-signing defensive end John Cominsky to a two-year deal.

Detroit announced the move Wednesday.

The Lions kicked off the week by filling perhaps their biggest need, agreeing to a $33 million, three-year contract with cornerback Cameron Sutton and later bolstered the position with Emmanuel Moseley on a $6 million, one-year contract.

Detroit decided David Montgomery will join D'Andre Swift in the backfield, choosing to agree to an $18 million, three-year contract with the former Chicago Bear instead of re-signing Jamaal Williams after his career year.

The Lions ranked among the league's worst defenses last season, but have re-signed players they believe can help the unit turn around with the help of additions in free agency and the draft.

Detroit agreed to have veteran linebacker Alex Anzalone anchor the middle of the defense, investing nearly $19 million in him over three years, and brought back defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs.

The Lions have some young, promising pass rushers and Cominsky adds some experience to the group.

Cominsky had a career-high four sacks last season, his fourth in the NFL. He started in eight games and played in six as a key backup, helping Detroit win eight of its last 10 games to finish with a winning record for the first time since 2017 in coach Dan Campbell's second season.

Atlanta drafted Cominsky in the fourth round four years ago out of the University of Charleston in West Virginia. He started in one game and played in a total of 27 over three seasons for the Falcons, getting 1 1/2 sacks and and 41 tackles.

