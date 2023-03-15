Open in App
F4WOnline

The Great Muta confirmed for WWE Hall of Fame

By Joseph Currier,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Oh6CE_0lK2maYx00

Muta will be inducted into the Hall of Fame by Ric Flair.

The Great Muta is the second confirmed inductee for the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame class.

It was confirmed on WWE's The Bump this afternoon that Muta (Keiji Muto) will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame over WrestleMania 39 week. Muta is being inducted by Ric Flair.

"He's a tremendous guy, a tremendous athlete, a great person, a great man," Flair said about Muta. "I've wrestled him probably 500 times. And I can't think of a better guy for the company to honor. And boy when you're honored and enshrined in the WWE Hall of Fame, it really makes you a special, special person."

Flair said he loves Muta beyond wrestling and has a special place in his heart for him because his late son Reid was working with Muta in Japan just before Reid's passing.

The legendary career of Muta came to an end with a retirement tour that wrapped up at the Tokyo Dome last month. In his final matches, Muta faced Tetsuya Naito and Masahiro Chono.

Muta had his final match as the Great Muta character in January, teaming with Sting & Darby Allin in a six-man tag team match.

Muta's retirement tour also included a match against WWE's Shinsuke Nakamura for Pro Wrestling NOAH.

Rey Mysterio (inducted by Konnan) and Muta are the first two entrants to be confirmed for this year's WWE Hall of Fame class. The ceremony is taking place after SmackDown in Los Angeles on Friday, March 31. It will stream live on Peacock/WWE Network.

