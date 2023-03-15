Disney Fan's Parody of Himself Riding the 'Tower of Terror' Is Pure Gold

Disney World may not offer as many heart-pounding rides as other, more roller coaster-oriented theme parks, but when it brings the thrills, it pulls out all the stops. The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror has been legendary ever since it first opened in 1994, and even veteran riders still succumb to the ride's stomach-lurching scares.

An avid Disney World fan, TikToker @zzzachariah fancies himself a Tower of Terror veteran. However, as his amusing self-parody video reveals, even he starts to feel the heat when it's his turn in line!

LOL! This is pure gold. Anyone who's been on the Tower of Terror a few good times has gone through this emotional journey. You tease the "newbie" with you, you crack jokes about the hotel and check out the prop work- but deep down, that's all just a cover-up for your own anxiety, which grows and grows as you snake closer to the fateful elevator. It's all fun and games- right up until it's your turn to ride! But hey, it's OK... there's no way you were screaming that loud...

We weren't the only ones who could relate to Zachariah's self call-out. "The closer I get in line the more scared I get," agreed @kassiemaelove. "Every single time. The second that first drop hits I regret every life choice," admitted @btenenbaum.

"If I can’t walk immediately on the ride, I can’t do it. My anxiety only needs a 30 minute wait time to become toooooo much," confessed @curiousdaysstarrynights. Some people, like @awk0_alexxiss, don't even get that far: "I was just telling my partner yesterday about how classic the ToT is, but you’ll NEVER catch me riding it with my fear of elevator drops."

Try as we might to play it cool, all of us who've ridden the ride have felt that air of impending doom while approaching the entrance, and Zachariah captured it perfectly. On the other side of all that terror, however, is the satisfaction of experiencing the thrill, and it's that feeling that keeps people pushing past their anxiety and coming back for more. Viewer @an_x18ty expressed this feeling with a childhood story: "I cried my eyes out as a kid for hours in line until some random lady told me I’d be fine. The second I got off, I immediately begged my parents to go back." And that is the thrilling, chilling magic of the Tower of Terror!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.