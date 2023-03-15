Yorktown Youth Raises Over $11k for Make-A-Wish Foundation

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Yorktown girl has broken her own record raising money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation this past year.

Isabella Sibiski, a 10-year-old Yorktown resident, collected 5,643 letters for Santa last year for the Macy’s letter collection campaign. Macy’s donates $2 for every card collected up to $2 million, according to the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s website.

The 5,643 cards collected by Sibiski translated to $11,286 raised.

Sibiski began collecting these cards in 2019 after seeing the mailbox in Macy’s. In her first year, at the age of seven, she made 1,000 cards, resulting in the raising of $2,000.

Since 2019, she has only become more involved. Since starting, she has raised $24,686, according to her mom, Nicole Sibiski.

Sibiski told Yorktown News that her favorite part of collecting the letters is helping those who are in need.

“Helping people less fortunate than I am and helping people who are sick have their dreams come true is the best part,” said Sibiski.

Sibiski added that her goal for 2023 is to collect at least 6,000 cards.



