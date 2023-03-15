Google is adding these AI features to Gmail

Just weeks after Apple postponed approval of an email app due to concerns about its artificial intelligence (AI) features, Google announced that AI tools are coming to Gmail and other company products.

“Google has been investing in AI for many years and bringing its benefits to individuals, businesses and communities,” said a Tuesday announcement . “Whether it’s publishing state-of-the-art research, building helpful products or developing tools and resources that enable others, we’re committed to making AI accessible to everyone.”

For a “limited set of trusted users” who work with Google Workspace – which includes Gmail, Google’s calendar, Google Drive and more – new AI features will include an option to write in a topic and have Google docs generate a draft. Already, more than 3 billion people use AI features in Google Workspace, such as Smart Compose and automated summaries.

“If you’re a manager onboarding a new employee, Workspace saves you the time and effort involved in writing that first welcome email,” said Google of the new AI feature. “From there, you can elaborate upon or abbreviate the message or adjust the tone to be more playful or professional — all in just a few clicks. We’ll be rolling out these new experiences to testers in the coming weeks.”

For developers and businesses, Google also offered “new APIs and products that make it easy, safe and scalable to start building with Google’s best AI models through Google Cloud and a new prototyping environment called MakerSuite,” as of Tuesday. The company also announced partnerships and other AI tools, as well as a commitment to growing its AI offerings “responsibly.”

“Generative AI is an emerging and rapidly evolving technology with complex challenges,” said Google. “That’s why we invite external and internal testers to pressure test new experiences, and why we have AI Principles to guide this work. These principles also serve as an ongoing commitment to our customers worldwide who rely on our products to build and grow their businesses safely with AI.”

There have been concerns about AI since its recent burst in popularity.

Apple decided not to approve BlueMail’s email app due to concerns that the OpenAI GPT-3 model it used would generate inappropriate content. Audacy has also reported on issue’s with Bing’s AI-powered search engine chatbot and the “Nothing, Forever” AI-powered cartoon that was removed from Twitch after one of its characters went on a homophobic rant.

As for Google, the company said it is “excited by the potential of generative AI,” and that users should “stay tuned for more to come in the weeks and months ahead.”