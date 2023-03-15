Lindsay Lohan's Ex Samantha Ronson, 'Mean Girls' Cast React to Pregnancy News

Lindsay Lohan revealed earlier this week that she is currently expecting her first baby with husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay Lohan is on her way to becoming a first-time mom, and she is already surrounded by support.

Just one day after The Parent Trap star revealed that she and husband Bader Shammas are expecting a little bundle of joy , Lohan was met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes, including some from notable members of her past.

Among them is her ex- girlfriend Samantha Ronson , who dated the actress on-and-off for years before they officially called it quits in 2009.

"I wish her all the best," Ronson, 45, told TMZ in light of the baby news. "It's always great news when someone is expecting a baby."

Lohan shared the news with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, March 14, sharing a photo of a baby onesie with the words "coming soon..." embroidered on the front.

Some of Lohan's Mean Girls co-stars chimed in on the Instagram post to send their congratulations, including Amanda Seyfried , who played Karen Smith in the iconic 2004 film.

"This is WONDERFUL NEWS!!" Seyfried, 37, wrote in the comments section of Lohan's post on Tuesday.

Lacey Chabert , who famously played Gretchen Wieners also penned a message that read, "I'm thrilled for!!!! So exciting ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

In the announcement post, Lohan included the caption, "We are blessed and excited! 🙏🤍👶🍼" while tagging hubby Shammas, who she wed just last year.

Other celebrities also beamed with excitement over the news, including Paris Hilton , who commented, "Congratulations love! So happy for you 🥹 Welcome to the Mommy Club!🥰"

"So so happy for you, @lindsaylohan ❤️😘" added Katie Couric .

Quinta Brunson also took to the comments, writing, "Omg congrats Lindsay! ❤️" with Bella Thorne adding, "OMG Congrats! 💞💞."

