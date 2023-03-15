AEW's Bryan Danielson Describes the Physical and Mental Struggles He's Dealing With Following His Match With MJF

Bryan Danielson was on the losing end of a 65-minute Iron Man Match at AEW Revolution , coming up short against MJF with the AEW World Championship on the line. Danielson's emotional post-match promo aired on last week's Dynamite , in which he said it was time for him to go home and spend time with his family. With tears in his eyes as he described the closing moments of the match, he stated, "When I woke up, my first instinct was to f--ing fight. And as I was fighting, I realized I can't feel my arms. And my left leg didn't have any strength anymore. And when Max said after the Iron Man Match I wouldn't be able to play with my kids it dawned on me. He was right. I was putting myself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It's time for me to go home."

Danielson then appeared on Unconsciously Coupled this week and described the physical and mental issues he's been dealing with since that match. It's unclear when "The American Dragon" will be back in action in an AEW ring, though he remains under contract with the promotion.

"Legitimately, I'm in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I've got a black eye. I can't lift my left arm past here [partially raises arm]. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There's this big gaping wound on my stomach. Those kind of things, it's like, 'Oh, sorry, daddy is in a lot of pain.' They understand that, but as they get older, they're going to understand that some of this is not physical," he said, mentioning anxiety and depression ( h/t Fightful ).

AEW Dynamite Card (March 15, 2023)

AEW World Trios Championships: The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society

The House of Black vs. The Elite vs. Jericho Appreciation Society AEW International Championship: Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett

Orange Cassidy vs. Jeff Jarrett TBS Championship: Jade Cargill vs. TBA

Jade Cargill vs. TBA Hangman Page, Evil Uno & Stu Grayson vs. Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta

MJF's Re-Bar Mitzvah Celebration

Promos from The Outcasts and Powerhouse Hobbs & QT Marshall

