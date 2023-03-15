Vanessa Hudgens to star in ‘Bad Boys 4’

Vanessa Hudgens is returning to the “ Bad Boys ” franchise. The actress, who previously appeared in the film series, is back to reprise the role. She’s joined by series veterans Will Smith and Martin Lawrence .

“Bad Boys 4” is currently in pre-production, with Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to direct. The duo had previously directed the unreleased “ Batgirl ,” starring Leslie Grace and Brendan Fraser .

Deadline reports that while plot details of “Bad Boys 4” are being kept under wraps, Hudgens will be returning to reprise her role as Kelly, a weapons expert.

In January, Will Smith teased that a fourth “Bad Boys” film was in development. He made the announcement via Instagram , showing him on a drive to Lawrence’s house. The new film would follow “ Bad Boys for Life ,” which premiered in 2020 and was a tremendous hit, making over $426 million at the worldwide box office.

Vanessa Hudgens was most recently featured on the film “ Tick, Tick... Boom! ” released in 2021. The film earned various nominations, including best actor and best film editing at the Academy Awards. She’s previously starred in films like the “ High School Musical ” franchise, “ Spring Breakers ,” and the “ Princess Switch ” series.