Emergency Communication Tower triggers tax increase in Audubon County

(Audubon) A public hearing has been set for 10:00 a.m on March 28th in Audubon County for the FY 2023-24 budget.

Here’s Supervisor’s Chairman Doug Sorensen. “The average of the county’s tax increase is 3.46%. Not a ton when you look at an inflationary environment of somewhere around 8% or more.”

The biggest reason for the increase is the debt service levy created by the Motorola Radio Tower. “The thing that people are going to notice more than that will be the debt service levy which we did not have before. That is for the Motorola Radio Tower. That’s going to bring the total county take up to 10.13% increase. The Motorola Radio Tower is 66% of all the tax increase.”

Sorensen says for rural land owners it equates to about a dollar per acre increase.