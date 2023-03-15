Open in App
Molalla, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Potential bond measure priorities on MRSD minds

By John Baker,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cHvw3_0lK2Wf2k00

A citizen-led Community Bond Action Committee has organized to provide input to the Molalla River School District Board on updating the district’s facility plan and establishing priorities for a potential bond measure.

The Community Bond Action Committee (CBAC) was formed as a volunteer group of parents, students, staff, and community members. The community of Molalla has grown, educational standards have changed, and basic building systems such as roofing, plumbing, and electrical have aged.

These challenges have motivated the district’s school board to investigate strategies to preserve district facilities and support the growth of the community. The district has partnered with Wenaha Group to conduct an independent facilities assessment of all district owned schools and facilities.

This assessment will identify long term needs and areas of capital improvement. The CBAC will review the assessment and identify key projects to be included in a potential bond measure.

“The board and the district are committed to providing safe, modern schools for generations to come,”

said Linda Eskridge, Molalla River School District Board Chair. “The Community Bond Action Committee will provide invaluable guidance as we strive to be stewards of community resources while providing the best education possible for our kids.”

Volunteers in the committee will meet over the course of the next few months and will provide a final recommendation to the board of directors by early summer.

For questions or more information about the Community Bond Action Committee, contact Allison

Holstein, Molalla River School District communications director, at allison.holstein@molallariv.k12.or.us.

Comments / 0
