Donald Trump Jr. slams Senate Republicans for throwing ‘lifeline’ to Garcetti nomination

D onald Trump Jr. criticized Senate Republicans who voted to advance Eric Garcetti’s nomination to become United States ambassador to India , accusing the handful of lawmakers of throwing a “lifeline to save a radical Dem.”

“Dems would NEVER do this to save a Republican nominee in peril,” Trump Jr. said in a tweet. “This type of weakness is exactly why we're losing our country. Dems play hardball, while Republicans keep playing tee-ball.”

GARCETTI HEADED FOR CONFIRMATION TO AMBASSADOR POST AFTER CLEARING KEY SENATE HURDLE

The Senate voted 52-42 to end debate on Garcetti’s nomination and advance it to the floor for a full vote Wednesday afternoon. Seven Republicans joined Democrats in advancing the confirmation vote, while three Democrats voted against it.



The Republicans who voted to end the debate were Sens. Susan Collins (ME), Bill Cassidy (LA), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lindsey Graham (SC), Bill Hagerty (TN), Roger Marshal (KS), and Todd Young (IN).

The vote to invoke cloture marks a significant step for Garcetti, as his nomination had been stalled for well over a year amid allegations he knew about sexual harassment allegations against one of his staffers. With Democrats uncomfortable over the scandal, it was unclear just how much support President Joe Biden's nominee would garner from members of his own party.

Biden nominated Garcetti to the position in July 2021, and he was cleared by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee shortly thereafter. However, his nomination was put on pause amid revelations about a sexual harassment lawsuit involving a former top adviser.

Garcetti testified at his confirmation hearing in December 2021 that he “never witnessed, nor was it brought to my attention, the behavior that’s been alleged.” However, a report from Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) concluded it was “extremely unlikely” that Garcetti was unaware of the allegations against his staffer.

Biden renominated Garcetti earlier this year for consideration in the new Congress after Democrats expanded their majority in the Senate by one seat. The White House has maintained Garcetti has Biden’s full support and is "well-qualified to serve in this vital role."

The Senate will meet at 2:15 p.m. for the full confirmation vote.