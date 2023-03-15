After distributing $5.8 million in wake of parade shooting, Highland Park foundation launches second fund to support victims

The words "HP STRONG" sit near a Highland Park sign following last summer's July 4th mass shooting. Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS

After distributing more than $5.8 million to support victims of the July 4 parade mass shooting in 2022, the Highland Park Community Foundation is raising donations to continue supporting victims through a second fund.

The July 4 Recovery Fund’s creation follows the distribution of money donated to the Highland Park Shooting Response Fund last year. Individual claimants received a total of $5.22 million, and $580,000 was allocated to organizations that responded to the shooting by offering mental health services to the community.

Authorities say Robert Crimo III opened fire on the assembled crowd on July 4, 2022, with an assault rifle from the roof of a downtown store, killing seven and injuring dozens more. Crimo was arrested that evening, and investigators said he admitted to the shooting during questioning after his arrest.

He has since pleaded not guilty to seven murder charges among more than 100 felony counts, and is awaiting trial.

Crimo’s father, Robert Crimo Jr., was charged with reckless conduct in connection with his son’s case. Lake County authorities allege it was reckless for the father to vouch for his then-underaged son in 2019 on state forms that allowed the son to purchase guns.

In the days after the shooting, experts flocked to the city to offer survivors and residents mental health and emotional support as places like the Highland Park Public Library and Highwood Public Library and Community Center, as well as area schools, became staging areas.

Together Highland Park Unidos Committee Chair Betsy Brint thanked, “all who came forward to help the victims of the senseless tragedy,” in a statement announcing the second fund’s launch.

“Our community came together in the wake of tragedy, in a spirit of compassion and hope,” Brint said. “We also received tremendous support from donors near and far.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the fund or donating can visit the Highland Park Community Foundation’s website at hpcfil.org . When making a donation, people can also share the name of the person in whose memory or honor they are contributing.

The Highland Park Community Foundation, a 501(c) (3) organization established in 1992, works to enrich the Highland Park and Highwood communities by using grant funding to support families, individuals with disabilities, children, older adults and to help teens develop skills and enhance artistic experiences.

In November, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering saluted the foundation as being a “financially solvent, strategically sound, valued partner” to the city of Highland Park.

“The comprehensive, deliberate and methodical work of the committee ensured that the funds were distributed in a thoughtful and compassionate way that honored the intent of the donors to help victims,” Rotering said.

After a public comment period and meetings with victims in August and September, claims were due and then processed by the Highland Park Community Fund’s co-administrators, Bruce Boyd and Eric Kessler.

According to the Together Highland Park Unidos Committee’s final report , committee members conducted “extensive outreach” to nonprofit organizations, emailed attendees of community forums and attempted to reach as many potential claimants as possible.

Privacy laws prevented governmental agencies such as the Lake County state’s attorney’s office from releasing victim contact information, according to the report, but the committee was able to reach “more than 95%” of the people named in a public lawsuit filed by survivors and families of the shooting victims.

A total of 78 claims were received by the fund, and out of those, 66 were deemed eligible under four categories: death claims and permanent catastrophic physical injury claims; physical injury claims for victims requiring overnight hospitalization; physical injury claims for victims treated at hospitals, medical facilities or by medical professionals on an outpatient basis; and community members who were not injured physically.

Nine victims who met the first category criteria were awarded $365,000 each for a total of $3.285 million, while another $1.044 million went to 10 victims who were hospitalized for a combined total of 29 nights. The largest category, those who were treated for outpatient injuries, saw 47 individuals receive $19,066 each for a total of $896,102.

RubinBrown, a public accounting firm, conducted an audit of the distribution and allocation of the funds, free of charge.

“While never able to fully compensate victims for their suffering,” the committee report reads, “(the funds) might help them deal with the impact of this tragic event. It was an honor and privilege to serve in this capacity.”