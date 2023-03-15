Open in App
Augusta, GA
Scheffler's menu for Masters: Steak, sliders and cookies

By The Associated Press,

5 days ago

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler finally decided on his menu when he hosts the Masters Club dinner, and it wasn't a big surprise — meat, fish and chocolate chip cookies.

Scheffler said he would serve steak and cheeseburger sliders with family-styled side dishes. He said he isn't big on fish but will serve a Texas redfish for those who don't like meat.

And for dessert, chocolate chip cookies and ice cream.

Scheffler disclosed the menu Wednesday during a video call ahead of his title defense at Augusta National on April 6-9.

The Masters Club dinner dates to 1952, an idea started by Ben Hogan for all the Masters champions to have dinner. The only other person in the room is the club chairman by invitation of the winners.

Previous menus have ranged from sushi (Hideki Matsuyama) to Moreton Bay Bugs (Adam Scott) to Sockeye Salmon Tartare (Mike Weir).

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

