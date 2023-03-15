Bella twins announce 'new chapter,' departure from WWE

Nikki and Brie Bella are embarking on a new journey.

The former professional wrestlers shared on a new episode of SiriusXM's podcast, " The Nikki and Brie Show ," they're bidding farewell to WWE and will begin to use their real last name -- Garcia -- in a professional capacity as they welcome a "new chapter" in their lives.

"Today we are officially from here on out, the Garcia twins, Brie and Nikki Garcia," Nikki said on the episode.

Anna Webber/Getty Images - PHOTO: Brie Bella and Nikki Bella attend the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Footprint Center on February 11, 2023 in Phoenix.

During the chat, Nikki also explained their decision to depart from WWE and why they chose to rebrand themselves.

"Brie and I [are] almost 40, we're gonna be 40 in November. We're mothers, we're entrepreneurs. We're executive producers. We're starring or hosting shows. And when our contract came up with WWE, mutually we all knew we just needed to head into this new chapter," she said.

While the sisters are grateful for what the characters have provided them for over a decade, they are also looking forward to their next phase in life.

"I just wanna thank Brie Bella. Brie Bella, the character, the name, all of it, that I have been the last, you know, pretty much almost, I don't know, 16, 17 years," Brie said. "I am so excited to close that chapter on Brie Bella. Put that book to the side and open up a new one and see what Brie Garcia's gonna do next."

For her part, Nikki said, "And I am so beyond grateful for Nikki Bella, Nikki Bella, whoa. She empowered me. She inspired me. She truly made me become fearless and the road that she has paved and what she's done for women and the youth and will continue to do just as Nikki Garcia."

After signing with WWE, Nikki and Brie made their debut as The Bella Twins on the show in 2007. Their success in the sport led to their induction into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021. Since joining WWE, the sisters also became the cast members of reality TV series "Total Divas" before starring in their own spin-off, "Total Bellas."

Brie is a mom of two, sharing her kids Birdie, 5 and Buddy, 2 with husband, professional wrestler Daniel Bryan. Nikki and her husband, "Dancing with the Stars" pro Artem Chigvintsev, whom she married last August , are parents to son Matteo, who was born in July 2020.