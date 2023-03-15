Open in App
Two Tucsonans win money from Fantasy 5, Mega Millions lottery

By Marcos Icahuate,

5 days ago
Two locals won big prizes in a lottery March 14, 2023.

The first winner had the winning numbers from the Frys store on 1st Ave, winning at jackpot of over $50,000 from a Fantasy 5 ticket.

A second winner won from a Mega Millions ticket at a Quicktrip on Cortaro Farms Rd., winning $30,000.

Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 .
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com .

