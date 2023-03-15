Open in App
Green Bay, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Rodgers chooses the New York Jets, pending trade agreement

By Cory BoniniFollow @Cory_Bonini,

5 days ago
The drama is over. Aaron Rodgers informed the Green Bay Packers that he wants to play for the New York Jets after the Packers brass internally decided to move on with Jordan Love as the next starting quarterback in Titletown. Rodgers, 39, said the Packers are holding up the process to trade him to New York due to compensation requests.

The Packers are in the driver’s seat here, because it’s abundantly clear to everyone watching that the Jets have no leverage in the situation. Rodgers is the only remaining quarterback known to be available for New York to acquire with a championship-now pedigree. The deal will get done, and it’s just a matter of time at this point.

Last week, I wrote about the topic, so here’s an excerpt from the article’s fantasy football analysis of the situation:

The Jets boast a pair of talented wideouts in Garrett Wilson and Elijah Moore, and if Rodgers is on board, don’t be shocked to see free-agent receiver Allen Lazard join his friend. Perhaps the aforementioned Davis returns on a renegotiated deal to offer a possession asset. Signing wideout Adam Thielen would make a great deal of sense, too. Toss in RB Breece Hall (knee) for another dynamic weapon, assuming all goes well with his recovery.

The offensive line is not as strong as what protected him in Green Bay, though its potential is apparent with the likes of Alijah Vera-Tucker, Laken Tomlinson, Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown set to return. Tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin also provide adequate outlets as well as blockers.

New York’s new offensive play caller is Nathaniel Hackett, a longtime coach and friend of Rodgers. The defense is blossoming but may have to ascend with maturation of young talent as several veteran leaders are set to hit the open market. The defense still boasts a star-caliber player at all three levels, highlighted by Quinnen Williams, C.J. Mosley and Sauce Gardner.

Fantasy football outlook

Since penning that section, the Jets are in the midst of finalizing a deal with Lazard. While Rodgers’ 2022 stats were among the worst of his entire career, he still has the tools to excel. And his thumb is no longer broken. Furthermore, never discredit the size of the chip on AR12’s shoulder.

Given his age, new surroundings, and the difficulty of the division, Rodgers is a tough one to project. His floor is somewhere in the mid-teens for fantasy ranking when all is said and done, but drafting him as a low-end QB1 is the best blend of safety and optimism.

We’ll take a comprehensive look at life in Green Bay once the deal is complete.

