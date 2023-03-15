Jordan Poyer returns to Bills on 2-year deal

Safety Jordan Poyer is staying with the Buffalo Bills.

The club announced Wednesday that it has re-signed its Pro Bowl safety to a two-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Poyer, 31, has been with the Bills since 2017. He was limited to 12 starts last season due to injuries. But he has 22 interceptions during his time with the Bills, tied for fifth in the NFL in that time span.

Poyer was named All-Pro in 2021 and earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

Poyer has 24 career interceptions in 139 games (101 starts) with three teams. He was selected in the seventh round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2013 draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads: