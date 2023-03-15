Sienna Miller Gleams in Lace-Trimmed Dress & 5-Inch Gold Heels at ‘Extrapolations’ Premiere

Sienna Miller took nonchalant glamour for a night out at the premiere of Apple TV+’s “Extrapolations.” The climate change drama anthology series, which premieres on March 17, stars Miller, Diane Lane, Kit Harrington, Meryl Streep and Tobey Maguire.

Christina Ricci Soars in 6-Inch Heels at Her 'DuJour' Spring 2023 Cover Party

While at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles for the occasion on Tuesday, Miller hit the red carpet in a sleek black dress. The “ Anatomy of a Scandal ” star’s outfit featured an asymmetric one-sleeved silhouette with a below-the-knee hem, high-low side panels and side cutout. Sheer black lace trim and paneling brought the piece a romantic twist, providing a slick update to the traditional “LBD.”

Miller complemented her lacy attire with a thin gold ring, as well as several sparkling gold and diamond stud and huggie earrings in a “constellation” pattern — a new jewelry layering trend for the spring 2023 season.

When it came to shoes, Miller strapped into a pair of gleaming gold platform sandals by Tamara Mellon to finish her ensemble. The star’s $895 Next Level style included a soft black Vitello leather base, complete with elevated platform soles, curved toe straps and thin ankle straps. Metallic gold overlay across the pair — including its 4.93-inc stiletto heels — brought a soaring, shimmering finish to Miller’s outfit.

Miller’s effortless bohemian style is renowned in the fashion industry. The actress and model regularly wears boots in varying textures and heights from numerous brands, including Charles & Keith, Chloé and Ganni, as well as slides by Tory Burch and Rag & Bone. On the red carpet, she can also be seen in embellished pumps, boots and sandals from Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Loeffler Randall and Bottega Veneta. Within the fashion world, Miller has become a muse and frequent show attendee for brands including Gucci, Burberry, Ralph Lauren, Dior and Miu Miu.

Rachel Zegler Channels 'Goddess Energy' in Mixed Metal Dress & Golden Platform Sandals at 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' Premiere

PHOTOS: Discover Sienna Miller and more stars at the National Board of Review’s 2023 Gala in the gallery.

Shine this season in gold sandals.

To Buy: Kenneth Cole Devon sandals, $64 (was $160) .

To Buy: Steve Madden Selma sandals, $110 .

To Buy: Sam Edelman Jade sandals, $140 .

Lily Allen Goes Classic in Chanel Minidress & Platform Pumps at Planned Parenthood Gala 2023