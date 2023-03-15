Over 300,000 passwords hacked related to Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift

Fans of Taylor Swift and Bad Bunny, consider yourself warned.

Cybercrime analysis firm Spycloud released a report that said several passwords that were easily hacked were related to singers Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift.

Spycloud said last year, over 300,000 passwords included the words “Taylor,” “Swiftie,” “Benito,” “Me Porto Bonito” and “Midnights.”

That wasn’t all.

The firm said 261,000 passwords were compromised “related to streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu and over 167,000 related to Queen Elizabeth’s death and the British royal family.”

Findings also showed 695 breaches within government email accounts ending in .gov with an increase of 14% from 2021.

The report said that the three most commonly exposed plaintext passwords tied to government emails are “123456,” “12345678” and “password.”

Another major culprit within the government sector was reusing the same password. Those who did that saw a 61% increase in data exposure in the last year.

From this information, it’s advised to frequently change your password and to make it more unique.

If you’re a fan of the “Tití Me Preguntó” and “Anti-Hero” singers- change those passwords as soon as possible.

