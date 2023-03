Has any NFL franchise been just a quarterback away longer than the New York Jets? I mean, my goodness.

It feels like for every season over the last decade the thing for the Jets has been “if only they had a quarterback.” New York has had consistently stacked rosters from the Mark Sanchez days up until now.

The Jets have tried to many options. Zach Wilson. Mike White. Sam Darnold. Nothing has worked. Nothing has stuck.

Today is different, though. New York finally got its quarterback. Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to be a New York Jet for the 2023 season. He’s going to look super weird in his uniform, but hey. A quarterback is a quarterback.

And Jets fans were absolutely thrilled to learn they’ve finally got one. A legitimately good one.

It’s only a matter of time at this point. Congrats, Jets fans. You finally have your quarterback.