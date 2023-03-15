Open in App
WGN Radio

Ukraine-Russia War update: 2024 election

By Joe Romano,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cWXsq_0lK2Mo3p00

Journalist and editor of ‘Ukrainian Freedom News’ Joseph Lindsley joins Bob Sirott from Ukraine to deliver the latest news on the Ukraine-Russia War, including Joseph’s take on how next year’s elections in the United States could impact the decisions being made in Ukraine today. You can find more updates on Joseph’s website, ukrainianfreedomnews.com . To donate to Joseph and his team’s efforts to distribute supplies throughout Ukraine, click here . View the Ukrainian Freedom News YouTube page here .

More with Joseph Lindsley More Russia-Ukraine War coverage Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Trump accuses Manhattan DA of ‘interference in a presidential election’
Manhattan, IL14 hours ago
Ex-cop who killed George Floyd is sentenced on tax evasion charges — but gets entire sentence credited to time served
Minneapolis, MN3 days ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
Republican lawmakers blast potential Trump indictment as ‘politically motivated,’ ‘abuse of power’
Manhattan, IL2 days ago
2 Illinois high school students die in ski-related accident
Fairbury, IL8 hours ago
Trump says Biden ‘stuffed’ Manhattan DA’s office to pursue Stormy Daniels case
Manhattan, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy