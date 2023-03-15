Open in App
Palm Harbor, FL
Photos: Check out the merchandise from the 2023 Valspar Championship at Innisbrook

By Beth Ann Nichols,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43cS69_0lK2Mhsk00

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Fans coming in from the cold and rainy temperatures on Wednesday at the Valspar Championship were looking for warmth. The volunteers working the merchandise shop let them know that there were no gloves or pants on sale. But they did have a bucket of umbrellas going for $44.99 each.

Billed as “The Most Colorful PGA Tour Tournament in the World,” the merchandise for the event that’s sponsored by a paint company certainly lives up to the motto. With St. Patrick’s Day coming on Friday, March 17, four-leaf clovers cover everything from hats to shirts to hoodies. And at Innisbrook’s Copperhead Course, home of the Snake Pit, there are plenty of Copperheads hiding in plain sight on clothing racks.

Take a scroll through some of the best merchandise available this year from the Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida:

