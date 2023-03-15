Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
Sports Illustrated

Aaron Rodgers Refutes Report About His 'Wish List' for Jets

By Wilton Jackson,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BtRIE_0lK2MOJ300

The Jets quarterback weighed in on his reported wishlist of free agent targets.

Shortly after Aaron Rodgers announced his intention to play for the Jets in the 2023 NFL season on The Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, the four-time NFL MVP took a few minutes to attempt to discredit ESPN’s report that he gave New York a “wish list” of players to target before joining the franchise.

The list includes three of Rodgers’s Green Bay teammates—Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard and Marcedes Lewis—as well as free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini . While Lazard reportedly signed a four-year, $44 million deal with the Jets on Tuesday, Rodgers blasted Russini and ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday’s show, insinuating that he did not have a wish list or demands of his prospective future team.

“From what I’ve seen, I had a sheet of paper when I met with the Jets and said sign these people,” Rodgers said . “That’s not the reality.”

However, Rodgers did not hesitate on sharing his interest in the Jets potentially signing Beckham, and said he “talked glowingly” about the Packers teammates that he was asked about.

“Who wouldn’t want Odell [Beckham] on their team? I don’t have demands, my only demand is for transparency,” Rodgers said .

After a disappointing 2022 season in which the Packers missed the playoffs, Rodgers is now set to head to the Big Apple to play for Jets head coach Robert Salah and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, pending a trade being finalized. He expressed how excited he is to be reunited with his former Packers OC as well.

“There’s one coach that’s meant as much to me as any coach I’ve ever had, and he happens to be the coordinator,” Rodgers said.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York State newsLocal New York State
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It’s Time for the Jets to Finish the Aaron Rodgers Trade
Green Bay, WI4 hours ago
Broncos willing to move on from Russell Wilson
Denver, CO9 hours ago
Baker Mayfield Was Asked If He Was Humbled By Last Season
Tampa, FL6 hours ago
Former Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz Agrees to One-Year Deal With Texans, per Report
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Fox’s Colin Cowherd Rips Michael Jordan Amid Hornets Sale
Charlotte, NC7 hours ago
The Bears GM Never Told Justin Fields He’s Their Quarterback, But His Decision March 10 Did
Chicago, IL9 hours ago
Devin Singletary Agrees to One-Year Deal With Texans, per Report
Houston, TX3 hours ago
Browns Bring Back QB Joshua Dobbs on One-Year Deal
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
Antoine Davis Felt ‘Cheated’ Out of Shot at Topping Pete Maravich’s Record
Detroit, MI1 hour ago
Look: Cheerleader Going Viral During NCAA Tournament
Logan, UT1 day ago
Report: Ex-Vikings WR Adam Thielen Agrees to Three-Year Deal With Panthers
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Jamaal Williams Says Lions’ Contract Offer Was ‘Disrespectful’
Detroit, MI2 days ago
Lamar Jackson Teases Forthcoming Interview Amid Contract Talks
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Falcons, Mack Hollins Agree to One-Year Deal, per Report
Atlanta, GA22 hours ago
Jimmy Garoppolo Discusses His Reunion With Josh McDaniels
Las Vegas, NV10 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy