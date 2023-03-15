Open in App
Augusta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Masters: Scottie Scheffler's champions dinner menu has been released and it's fantastic

By Riley Hamel,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OBVXm_0lK2M3r300
Photo: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking. He’s fresh off a five-shot win at the Players Championship. And in a few weeks, he’ll return to Augusta National Golf Club as the reigning Masters champion.

Life is pretty good for the Texan.

On Wednesday, the Masters tweeted out the menu for Scheffler’s champions dinner, and let me tell you, he’s bringing the heat.

Cheeseburger sliders, shrimp, ribeye, redfish and a whole lot more.

And the dessert? Who doesn’t love a delicious skillet cookie with a side of milk and ice cream?

Check out the full menu for Scheffler’s dinner below:

Comments / 0

