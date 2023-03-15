Open in App
NFL fans had jokes after Adam Schefter shared a rude text message from Aaron Rodgers

By Andrew Joseph,

5 days ago
For the past few days, it has been all-but-assumed that Aaron Rodgers would be heading to the New York Jets. There have been reports that the two sides were heading in that direction and even a report of a wish list that Rodgers had for the Jets.

But until Rodgers’ Wednesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, there wasn’t any true confirmation that Rodgers wanted to play for the Jets. That wasn’t for a lack of effort from the top NFL newsbreakers, though.

During the appearance, Rodgers mentioned that Schefter got his number and reached out to him in an attempt to get a scoop. Rodgers claimed he told Schefter to lose his number, and it turned out that Rodgers didn’t make it up. Schefter tweeted a screenshot shortly after Rodgers revealed he indeed wants to play for the Jets.

We can see that Rodgers wasn’t particularly pleased to have Schefter reaching out. He told Schefter to lose his number and sarcastically commended the effort.

While you don’t typically see reporters post text exchanges with sources on social media (and it was somewhat of a self own by Schefter), this particular text inspired plenty of jokes across NFL Twitter.

This was how Twitter reacted

