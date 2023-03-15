Glaucoma Gave This Podcast Host A New Kind of Vision — And a Will to Do More

Langford Cunningham.

Langford Cunningham had to go blind to see.

Which doesn’t really make sense. But before, Cunningham lived a “vicious and violent” lifestyle of drinking and partying in St. Louis nightclubs while ignoring symptoms of glaucoma. Only when he lost his vision, Cunningham says, did he truly start to see. He was here for a reason, and he could use what he had left — his voice — to bring light to issues in his community.

This was four years ago. Now, Cunningham hosts a podcast called “Blind City” that amplifies marginalized voices.

Tomorrow, Cunningham will bring his podcast from the airwaves to real life at Harris-Stowe University. His event, Black Girls Missing, will focus on human trafficking and victims throughout the area.

“I need to get more attention to this, to put more of a light on minority girls disappearing,” Cunningham says. “Sometimes, society writes them off as being from dysfunctional families or runaways.”

Cunningham first caught wind of the issue as a deputy juvenile officer at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center. He says one girl told him about her aunt that had gone missing. He heard similar stories from other girls, too — most from Berkeley in north St. Louis County.

He took his concerns to the Berkeley police chief, who Cunningham says didn’t give him any answers. But soon after, Cunningham’s vision started to deteriorate, and he couldn’t pursue the issue further.

He lost his job at the Juvenile Detention Center and attempted suicide, he says.

“It was what I loved, it was my passion,” Cunningham says.

If it wasn’t for his then-newborn daughter, who he could see for just the first five months of her life, Cunningham may not have made it to find his new vocation.

Four years later, everything will culminate in tomorrow’s event.

Black Girls Missing will feature a panel of six guests and a live performance from St. Louis-based musician Asiaa Marie.

Guest speakers include officials from Healing Action Network and Crime Victim Center as well as former Fox 2 reporter Mikala McGhee for Community of Hope, and Mike Brown Sr. on behalf of his organization Chosen for Change.

Black Girls Missing starts at 6 p.m. in Harris-Stowe University’s Emerson Performance Center (3101 Laclede Avenue). Admission is free.



