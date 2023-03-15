Open in App
Illinois State
See more from this location?
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

How long can I stay in my apartment without paying rent in Illinois?

By John Clark,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kypxJ_0lK2JvAj00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — In Illinois, a landlord can evict a tenant for not paying rent on time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois issued a moratorium on evictions due to Gov. JB Pritzker’s Executive Order , but that moratorium ended on October 3rd, 2021.

According to Illinois law , rent is considered late the day after it is due. Grace periods (if any) must be identified in the rental agreement.

Once rent is late, the landlord can begin the eviction process.

To do so, they must first give a 5 days notice to pay rent or vacate the premises. If the tenant does neither after that time, the landlord can move forward and file an eviction lawsuit.

However, a tenant who is leasing must be notified 30 days before the eviction process can begin. A landlord can evict a tenant for violating the terms of their lease if they are not upholding their responsibilities under the lease agreement, such as paying rent on time, keeping the unit free from damage, or disturbing other tenants or neighbors.

If a tenant is engaged in illegal activity, they must be given a 5 days notice to move out.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Illinois State newsLocal Illinois State
Body of missing Illinois woman found tied up, wrapped in sheet and discarded in shopping cart in Chicago alley
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Uber, Lyft say new Illinois rideshare bill could force them to end service in the state
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Undercover: Humane Society releases results of Illinois coyote-killing contest
Mendon, IL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Illinois’ Largest Tree Found in Unexpected Place
Mount Morris, IL2 days ago
6 Ridiculous Illinois Urban Legends That People Still Believe
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Illinois Man Wins $91 Million Dollar Settlement In 7-Eleven Crash Lawsuit
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Woman with felony convictions out of Illinois accused of trying to purchase firearm in Iowa City
Iowa City, IA2 days ago
Popular food chain opens another new location in Illinois
Chicago, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy