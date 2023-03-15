Open in App
Louisiana State
See more from this location?
YourCentralValley.com

Amid high cost of living expenses, Jack in the Box wants to help customers pay rent

By Iman Palm,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LTH55_0lK2JRt300

Jack in the Box wants to help its customers pay next month’s rent.

As the cost of living continues to increase, mainly due to high inflation , the fast-food company announced it’s helping pay next month’s rent for five lucky customers during its new Mint Mobile Shake promotion.

The new shake is a collaboration between the fast-food company and Mint Mobile, a cellphone company partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nKGOP_0lK2JRt300
An image of the Mint Mobile shake, a collaboration between Jack in the Box and Mint Mobile. (Jack in the Box)

To enter the sweepstakes, people will have to:

  • Sign up for Jack in the Box’s rewards program, Jack Pack Rewards .
  • Purchase a Mint Mobile Shake between March 15 and 31 on the Jack in the Box app or on its website.

Complete guidelines of the sweepstakes rules can be found online.

The contest is only open to people who are 18 years old or older and who live in these states.

  • Arizona
  • California
  • Colorado
  • Hawaii
  • Idaho
  • Indiana
  • Illinois
  • Kansas
  • Louisiana
  • Michigan
  • Missouri
  • Nevada
  • New Jersey
  • New Mexico
  • North Carolina
  • Ohio
  • Oklahoma
  • Oregon
  • South Carolina
  • Tennessee
  • Texas
  • Utah
  • Washington
  • Wisconsion
  • The U.S. Territory of Guam

The extra money for rent would help many U.S. residents, especially those in California, who spend an average of 28.74% of their income on rent , according to a study published by Forbes Home. Californians spend the second-highest percentage of their income on rent, the study found.

Hawaii residents spent the most; 42.06% of their income goes towards rent expenses.

The average income for California residents is $76,614, according to the study’s data.

Here’s how much you need to earn to rent the average city apartment in California

Rent in the Golden State isn’t cheaper either, with research showing that the average monthly rent in 2021 was $1,818.

Rentals in Los Angeles, San Diego and the Bay Area tend to be more expensive.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Missing 34-year-old Pedro Perez found dead in Fresno
Fresno, CA4 days ago
Here’s when, where California’s next atmospheric river will hit hardest
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL9 days ago
Famed TV Actor Dies Unexpectedly in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
1 arrested in Merced shooting, police say
Merced, CA1 hour ago
Big rig rollover on Highway 99
Fresno, CA3 days ago
‘Leave now’: Evacuation Order issued for these Porterville residents
Porterville, CA3 days ago
DOJ: Fresno woman facing nearly 3 years in prison for fraud
Fresno, CA3 hours ago
Teen dead after St. Patrick’s Day shooting in Selma, police say
Selma, CA1 hour ago
Tulare County residents return to ruined homes with more storms ahead
Porterville, CA1 hour ago
A Florida man supported Obama and didn't vote for Trump. Then he stormed the Capitol, pepper-sprayed cops, broke a $2,900 window, and got 4.5 years in prison.
Seffner, FL1 day ago
DOJ: 2 Fresno women indicted for Fentanyl distribution
Fresno, CA7 hours ago
Sharks goalie James Reimer declines to wear Pride jersey
San Jose, CA23 hours ago
Campaign launched to bring production of Marvel film to Stockton
Stockton, CA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy