Amid high cost of living expenses, Jack in the Box wants to help customers pay rent
By Iman Palm,
5 days ago
Jack in the Box wants to help its customers pay next month’s rent.
As the cost of living continues to increase, mainly due to high inflation , the fast-food company announced it’s helping pay next month’s rent for five lucky customers during its new Mint Mobile Shake promotion.
The new shake is a collaboration between the fast-food company and Mint Mobile, a cellphone company partially owned by actor Ryan Reynolds.
Purchase a Mint Mobile Shake between March 15 and 31 on the Jack in the Box app or on its website.
Complete guidelines of the sweepstakes rules can be found online.
The contest is only open to people who are 18 years old or older and who live in these states.
Arizona
California
Colorado
Hawaii
Idaho
Indiana
Illinois
Kansas
Louisiana
Michigan
Missouri
Nevada
New Jersey
New Mexico
North Carolina
Ohio
Oklahoma
Oregon
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Washington
Wisconsion
The U.S. Territory of Guam
The extra money for rent would help many U.S. residents, especially those in California, who spend an average of 28.74% of their income on rent , according to a study published by Forbes Home. Californians spend the second-highest percentage of their income on rent, the study found.
Hawaii residents spent the most; 42.06% of their income goes towards rent expenses.
The average income for California residents is $76,614, according to the study’s data.
