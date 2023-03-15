Open in App
FOX 5 San Diego

San Diego rainfall totals: This area received over 5 inches of rain in two days

By Amber Coakley,

5 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A low pressure system with moisture from an atmospheric river swept over the region this week, dumping rain across the county.

Several areas experienced heavy precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making the morning commute more challenging for some with flooding and debris affecting roadways.

These San Diego County roads are closed due to inclement weather conditions

According to data from the National Weather Service San Diego , rainfall levels in some areas surpassed a whopping 4 and a half inches in the last couple of days.

Here’s a breakdown of accumulating precipitation levels in San Diego’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and desert lands. The data reflects two-day totals as of 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, according to calculations from NWS.

*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS.

Coastal areas

General location Precipitation level
San Onofre 3.16 inches
Carlsbad 2.73 inches
Oceanside 2.58 inches
San Marcos 2.55 inches
Encinitas 2.21 inches
San Diego International Airport 1.05 inches
Moderate rainfall continues to soak San Diego, but a break is expected

Valley areas

General location Precipitation level
Bonsall 2.98 inches
Fallbrook 2.97 inches
Couser Canyon 2.90 inches
Lake Wohlford 2.82 inches
Escondido 2.73 inches

Mountain areas

General location Precipitation level
Palomar Observatory 5.43 inches
Birch Hill 5.16 inches
Mesa Grande 3.64 inches
Lake Cuyamaca 3.05 inches
Lake Henshaw 2.88 inches
Julian 2.24 inches
New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego

Desert areas

General location Precipitation level
Borrego Palm Canyon 0.37 inches
Borrego Springs 0.16 inches
Ocotillo Wells 0.10 inches

Though NWS predicts a dry Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures, more rain is on the horizon with light precipitation forecast for parts of San Diego County on Friday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

