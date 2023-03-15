San Diego rainfall totals: This area received over 5 inches of rain in two days

SAN DIEGO — A low pressure system with moisture from an atmospheric river swept over the region this week, dumping rain across the county.
Several areas experienced heavy precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, making the morning commute more challenging for some with flooding and debris affecting roadways.
These San Diego County roads are closed due to inclement weather conditions
According to data from the
National Weather Service San Diego , rainfall levels in some areas surpassed a whopping 4 and a half inches in the last couple of days.
Here’s a breakdown of accumulating precipitation levels in San Diego’s coastal areas, valleys, mountains and desert lands. The data reflects two-day totals as of 2:18 p.m. Wednesday, according to calculations from NWS.
*Areas above the freezing level may not show accurate precipitation totals, said NWS. Coastal areas
General location Precipitation level San Onofre 3.16 inches Carlsbad 2.73 inches Oceanside 2.58 inches San Marcos 2.55 inches Encinitas 2.21 inches San Diego International Airport 1.05 inches Moderate rainfall continues to soak San Diego, but a break is expected Valley areas
General location Precipitation level Bonsall 2.98 inches Fallbrook 2.97 inches Couser Canyon 2.90 inches Lake Wohlford 2.82 inches Escondido 2.73 inches Mountain areas
General location Precipitation level Palomar Observatory 5.43 inches Birch Hill 5.16 inches Mesa Grande 3.64 inches Lake Cuyamaca 3.05 inches Lake Henshaw 2.88 inches Julian 2.24 inches New atmospheric river heading for California next week, likely impact zone of Bay Area to San Diego Desert areas
General location Precipitation level Borrego Palm Canyon 0.37 inches Borrego Springs 0.16 inches Ocotillo Wells 0.10 inches
Though NWS predicts a dry Thursday with slightly warmer temperatures, more rain is on the horizon with light precipitation forecast for parts of San Diego County on Friday.
