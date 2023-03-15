Williamsville sixth-grader qualifies for National Spelling Bee

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A sixth grader in the Williamsville Central School District will soon try to spell his way to success on the national stage.

Saheb Sarkar, a student at Mill Middle School, will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. after he won the Corning Rotary Regional Spelling Bee on Saturday. It was his first time competing in the regional competition.

“I feel accomplished that something I worked hard for was successful,” Saheb said. “I’m going

to keep studying because I’ve come this far, I can’t go back now.”

Saheb spelled “diatonic” as the winning word in the regional finals to advance. He’ll begin his journey to be crowned National Spelling Bee champion when the competition begins on May 28.

“Saheb has a natural instinct to succeed and it is his perseverance and hard work that made him

reach this level,” said his parents Dr. Debanjan Sarkar and Dr. Sukanya Basu. “We are

incredibly proud of his achievement and expect him to accomplish any goals that he wants to

fulfill. We are here to encourage him to dream big and support him to reach the stars.”

Saheb is the second Mill Middle School student in three years to qualify for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“I am incredibly proud of Saheb and the hard work that he put into this accomplishment,” said

Mill Middle School Principal Lori Jonas. “I am positive that he will do well at the next level

because he will put forth all of his effort, just as he always does!”

Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here .