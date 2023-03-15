Open in App
Des Moines, IA
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Des Moines Register

Des Moines woman finally gets lottery winnings from check bank refused to deposit

By Lee Rood, Des Moines Register,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SzMYN_0lK2DIGA00

Chase Bank on Wednesday finally accepted the deposit of lottery winnings by a Des Moines woman, 11 days after she won $100,000 on a $20 “Super 20s” ticket purchased from a local Casey’s but struggled to get the bank to accept the check.

Veronica Cruz, a 33-year-old mother of six, complained to Watchdog earlier this week that the Chase branch where she is a customer froze her account, canceled her debit card and held the Iowa Lottery check issued by Wells Fargo after she tried to deposit her winnings on March 6.

The bank also sent her a message saying it might close Cruz's account to protect itself against potential fraud, even though the Iowa Lottery itself had published news of her winning on Facebook, Twitter and its website.

Cruz said she now plans to withdraw the money and open another bank account. She said she felt she had been profiled as a Latina by employees at the branch at 6150 S.E.14th St.

The bank's corporate media relations did not respond to Watchdog's messages seeking an explanation. Cruz said Wednesday no one from the bank had an offered her an explanation or apology.

Mary Neubauer, a spokesperson for the Iowa Lottery, said in an email earlier this week that a hold on a large check is standard until the check can be verified, but that the lottery had never seen a situation like the one Cruz described.

Lee Rood's Reader's Watchdog column helps Iowans get answers and accountability from public officials, the justice system, businesses and nonprofits. Reach her at lrood@registermedia.com, at 515-284-8549, on Twitter at @leerood or on Facebook at Facebook.com/readerswatchdog.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Iowa State newsLocal Iowa State
Overnight Fire at Custom Auto Sales
Des Moines, IA13 hours ago
A City In Iowa Makes The List Of The 50 Highest Eviction Rates In America
Davenport, IA14 hours ago
Urbandale man wins $250,000 in Iowa Lottery scratch game
Urbandale, IA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Meet the 10 year-old twins who are CEOs of their own business
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Merle Hay Mall in Des Moines, IA – Navigating the Mall’s Past, Present, and Exciting Future
Des Moines, IA2 days ago
6 worthwhile homes in Iowa
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Woman shot while walking in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Crews investigate apartment fire in Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Des Moines man dies after being hit by truck on I-80
Altoona, IA13 hours ago
Iowa high school football district assignments released for next two seasons
Des Moines, IA5 hours ago
Marshalltown PD, Iowa DCI launch suspicious death investigation
Marshalltown, IA2 days ago
Des Moines bar owner arrested again
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Overnight fire causes damage at Des Moines car dealership
Des Moines, IA12 hours ago
One driver killed in Oskaloosa crash
Oskaloosa, IA2 days ago
Fire breaks out at apartment on southeast side of Des Moines
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Country Star Spotted At Des Moines NCAA Tournament
Des Moines, IA1 day ago
Iowa man killed in Monroe County crash
Pella, IA4 days ago
Police identify deceased Iowa man
Marshalltown, IA2 days ago
Pella Woman Charged with Harassment of Tulip Time Royal Court
Pella, IA7 days ago
Mother of Xavior Harrelson sentenced on drug charge
Des Moines, IA6 days ago
Wellsburg Man Arrested for Alleged Incident in Greene County
Wellsburg, IA3 days ago
Spencer Lee leaves lasting legacy on Iowa men’s wrestling program
Iowa City, IA1 day ago
Two from Iowa injured in crash on Highway 5
Altoona, IA7 days ago
Arrest made in months long investigation into death of Altoona man
Altoona, IA5 days ago
Pella elementary teacher charged with mailing harassing photos of teen
Pella, IA7 days ago
Des Moines man arrested after assaulting UIHC nurse
Des Moines, IA7 days ago
Norwalk woman, her father charged in baby’s death
Norwalk, IA7 days ago
Court documents reveal more details of Altoona shooting death
Altoona, IA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy