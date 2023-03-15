Celebrating March

"May your day be touched by a bit of Irish luck, brightened by a song in your heart and warmed by the smiles of the people you love." — Irish Saying

Who's ready for St. Patrick's Day? If you're like most people, you've already been celebrating. The whole month of March, after all, is fair game. And many parades, like Tarrytown, White Plains and Mahopac have already happened (they were last weekend). Still, there's plenty of time to get your green on. The Yonkers, Mamaroneck and Pearl River parades are this weekend. See my list of bars below with an emphasis on Irish pubs.

Since I love The Gracie Rose in Pearl River, I also have to mention their St. Paddy's Day specials this week which run through Saturday and include Corn Beef and Cabbage, Bacon and Cabbage, Shepherd's Pie, Beef Stew and Turnips, Parsnips and Carrots. In addition, they have an Irish sprinkled biscuit cake dessert box and a Mint Chocolate Chip scone.

I'm also a huge fan of their afternoon tea.

Speaking of St. Paddy's Day, look for the opening of the first Crumbl Cookies in Westchester March 17 starting at 8 a.m. at 377 N. Central Ave. in Hartsdale. This week the store is featuring Mallow Creme (Lucky Charms™), Cookies & Cream, Mint Brownie, Butterscotch Chip and Sugar (Gold Coin), in addition to its classic chocolate chip. And yes, a story is coming to watch lohud for details.

Marching On

March is not only time to sport your green outfits and enjoy Irish specialties (I'm an Irish coffee gal!) but it's the beginning of the semi-annual Hudson Valley Restaurant Week. The industry kick-off is today at Maria in New Rochelle, another fave restaurant of mine. Watch my Instagram — both my lohud_food and my personal jeannemuchnick — for behind the scenes action as well as where (and what!) I'm eating next.

Keep in mind New Rochelle's Restaurant Appreciation Week is going on now through tomorrow with deals and discounts for eating in or takeout. Also happening: The Taco Project, with locations in Yonkers, Bronxville, Pleasantville and Tarrytown, is hosting its own Restaurant Week through March 22 with a $20 three-course prix fixe menu which includes a choice of appetizer, signature tacos, and dessert.

Best Bites

(Things I ate -- and loved -- this week)

Eggs in Purgatory (baked eggs, tomato, meatballs, chili, and toasted country bread) at Augustine’s Salumeria in Mamaroneck. I wrote about this Italian spot when it first opened last June. Since then it's gotten noticed by Michelin (story HERE) AND started brunch, which began about five months ago. I also have to give a shout out to the Cinnamon French Toast, using bread from my fave Kneaded Bread in Port Chester and the TK. I'm also loving their cocktails, in particular the Birds of Paradise and "U2" Bloody Mary.

Gluten-free pita bread from Pappous Greek Kitchen in Yorktown Heights. This restaurant does everything right and from the moment it opened its doors it's been sensitive to those with dietary restrictions. I tasted the bread as part of my roundup of gluten-free spots but I've always been a fan. Their Shrimp Saganaki (jumbo shrimp sautéed in tomato sauce topped with feta) has always been a fave as has the Chickpea Salad, the Chicken Yeero (which you can get on gluten-free bread) and the Mousaka (eggplant, potatoes, and ground beef topped with Bechamel). If you go, you also have to try their homemade sangria which they sell for go in white and red versions.

Birria tacos from TAKO Mexican Street Food in Harrison. The Mexican eatery, which has been in Yonkers since August 2020, recently opened a new location at 261 Halstead Ave. I also loved the guacamole.

