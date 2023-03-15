Open in App
Hubbard, OH
WKBN

Hubbard police address concerns about reported threat

By Nadine Grimley,

5 days ago

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) — Hubbard City police say they are executing a search warrant on a phone stemming from the investigation into a threat made on Tuesday.

Police Chief Bob Thompson said Tuesday’s threat was geared toward individuals, involved weapons, and came through a text message.

Thompson said there was no direct threat to the schools, but out of an abundance of caution, the school resource officer placed the district on lockdown.

“We are working on it. We have no threat that, you know, any of the kids at the school are in danger. We do have officers up there as a precaution and try to make it more comfortable for the parents, students and staff,” he said.

He said they believe a video that surfaced Tuesday night on social media pertains to the threat earlier in the day but included inaccuracies.

Police stress they are taking this incident seriously.

“We kind of want to get out ahead of it and let people know that we’re looking into it, and a lot of the stuff coming off of social media is completely inaccurate,” Chief Thompson said.

Officers were conducting extra patrols around the district campus on Wednesday to help put people’s minds at ease.

Thompson said they will be pursuing charges against whoever is responsible.

