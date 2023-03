MANCHESTER — The current owner of the former Gerich’s Service Station and Garage — a landmark in the Buckland area for nearly 100 years — has applied for a permit to demolish the vacant building.

Nazeeh Abunasra, the applicant and owner of the 0.27-acre lot at 1082 Tolland Turnpike, filed the application March 7 to raze the building fronting BJ’s Wholesale plaza.

The white clapboard filling station and garage first opened in 1929 and was owned and operated by three generations of the Gerich family.