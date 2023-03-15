Open in App
Aiken, SC
The Augusta Chronicle

LGBTQ conversion speaker coming to USC-Aiken, upsetting activists

By Miguel Legoas, Augusta Chronicle,

5 days ago

An upcoming event sponsored by a Christian organization at USC Aiken is getting a lot of backlash, even some from religious leaders.

Baptist Collegiate Ministry is organizing a "Conversation on Sexual/Gender Identity" at the Penland Administration Building at 6 p.m. March 25.

The student ministry has invited Patti Heights from Out of Egypt Ministries in California to speak to students. According to Out of Egypt's website , Heights is a former lesbian who now believes homosexuality is a deception and a sin.

St. Patrick's Day: Augusta's feeling lucky! Here are some upcoming St. Patrick's Day festivities

Fighting for change: Augusta activist walks in ancestors' footsteps

"I think that God put us on this earth to be our authentic selves and ... when we start doing that we will become happy, fulfilled, contributing to society and we can achieve our optimum life," said Rev. Debra Guthrie from Aiken Unitarian Universalist Church in reacting to the news.

News of this event is also troubling activists on this side of the Savannah River.

"I think it's a bold move to schedule this during the week of LGBTQIA+ Health Awareness Week, not to mention it's the week prior to Transgender Visibility Day," said Augusta Pride President Michael Barnard. "I think this sends mixed signals and it makes USC-Aiken feel like an unsafe environment."

The university's student handbook has language addressing issues like this, including its harassment/bullying policy that prohibits conduct that creates or attempts to create a hostile or offensive environment for another person or group, including conduct directed at someone's gender and sexual orientation.

When asked for comment on the complaints and a potential violation of university policy, USC-Aiken released a statement affirming that while they did not invite or endorse Heights, they have a responsibility to uphold the First Amendment protections of their student organizations' and their events.

"The student organization followed all event and publicity policies. Further, the organization's faculty/staff advisor does not approve student events, but ensures compliance with university policies, which they have done," the statement read. "We know that words can be hurtful and harmful, and we stand ready to provide resources and support to any community members who may be adversely affected by the speaker’s presentation.”

Old Catholic Churches International Bishop Gregory Godsey from North Augusta is organizing a protest called "PRIDE Out at USC Aiken" the same day as the event from 5 to 7 p.m. on campus in the grassy area between Penland and Parking Lot A.

"It is appalling that in 2023 we have to explain to campus administrators the lasting damage that can be done to young LGBTQIA+ individuals by such hate speech," Godsey said via Messenger.

Online messages and emails were sent to Heights and members of the Baptist Collegiate Ministry to ask for comment, but no immediate response was received Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: LGBTQ conversion speaker coming to USC-Aiken, upsetting activists

