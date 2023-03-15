Dairy Farmers: Ryleigh Acosta, Harvey Sarajian, Mason Ricker win Player of the Year honors

The awards are just starting to roll in for Mariner junior forward Ryleigh Acosta.

The Florida commit was voted as the Class 5A Player of the Year in a release from the Florida Dairy Farmers. Voting to determine nominees and winners is conducted by local statewide media.

Acosta put the Tritons on her back during a postseason run in which Mariner was down four starters for the final three games of the season. She finished with eight goals and two assists in five state tournament games. On the year, Acosta posted 25 goals and 21 assists to help the Tritons make it to back-to-back state title contests.

"I'm really happy that I got the recognition," Acosta said. "I couldn't have done it without my team. They make me look as good as I am. I'm just really happy to win it. It makes me feel like I'm capable of more, and winning more stuff every year. I'm just really excited about that."

Acosta (105 points) beat out Tallahassee Lincoln's Paige Churchill (83 points) and American Heritage's Sami Villaverde (56 points) for first place. Acosta wasn't the only individual from Mariner to score an award, as Mariner's Jami Hagy was the recipient of the Class 5A Coach of the Year. Hagy (93 points) was one of two coaches to win the award on the girls side despite not winning a state title. Hagy beat American Heritage's Cindy Marcial (88 points) and Cypress Creek's Jessica Herzek (39 points).

On the boys side, two local soccer players took home first place honors, and are officially nominated for the Mr. Soccer award. Naples senior Harvey Sarajian was voted the Class 5A Player of the Year, while Canterbury goalkeeper Mason Ricker was picked as the Class 2A Player of the Year.

Sarajian had high standards and expectations entering the season, and was instrumental in getting Naples to the Class 5A title game. The forward led the team in both goals (23) and assists (12). Sarajian finished with 102 points, beating out Tampa Jesuit's Phillip Falcon (83 points) and American Heritage's Juan Otero (77 points).

"I'm honored to receive all these achivements, but it's not really a surprise," Sarajian wrote in a message. "I told myself I would be great my last season and worked really hard to do so. I couldn't just let myself have a "regular" season, I wanted to have a season for the history books and I think if we would've pulled off that final win (against American Heritage) it would've really been amazing. I would like to thank my coaches, teammates, and my family for supporting me all the way to the end!"

In Class 2A, Ricker allowed just eight goals in 24 games this season. He kept a clean sheet 17 times this season, and allowed more than one goal in a game just once. The eight goals allowed by the Cougars were tied for a statewide low.

Ricker (76 points) won a closer race, defeating Faith Christian's Paul Padilla (62 points) and Port St. Joe's Jaydon Grant (61 points).

"... I never planned on winning awards and I honestly just wanted to become the best player I could be," Ricker said. "It all seems so surreal. Within a month I’ve played in the state finals, got nominated to be on the All-State team, and now being the 2A Player of the Year. It wouldn't be possible if it weren't for coach (Josh) Erter, Jared (Rust), Josh (Bevington), and Kevin (Schoensee). It was really an honor to be apart of a team that always was trying to improve and be the best we all could be individually and wholly."

Three boys coaches in Southwest Florida were all runner-ups in their respective classes: Chris Reid (Fort Myers), Bob Prange (Naples), and Jared Rust (Canterbury).

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Dairy Farmers: Ryleigh Acosta, Harvey Sarajian, Mason Ricker win Player of the Year honors