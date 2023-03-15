Volunteer State gets national attention, but it's not a good look

Greetings, readers:

Like many regular watchers of "Saturday Night Live," I have seen some very funny sketches and some duds. SNL tends to do best with political humor and caricatures, and those depictions typically thrive during presidential election years.

The show has struggled for the most part in ratings compared with the attention the variety show received during the Trump era, which seems to be the reason that Tennessee native James Austin Johnson continues to impersonate both Donald Trump and Joe Biden to this day.

Over the last two weeks, however, Tennessee state politics made it on the Weekend Update news segment. On March 4, hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che ribbed Gov. Bill Lee for signing a bill into law restricting drag performances.

Then, revelations emerged that Lt. Gov. Randy McNally was leaving "encouraging" comments and emojis on the Instagram account of a scantily clad young gay man even as the legislature was passing anti-LGBTQ legislation. An actress parodied McNally on the March 11 Weekend Update segment pointing out the hypocrisy.

There has been much chatter about McNally, but USA TODAY Network Tennessee columnist Keel Hunt, who has known the Oak Ridge Republican lawmaker for nearly five decades, writes about the politician's decency and the threats of extremism.

Hunt was once a reporter for The Tennessean and then he worked on the campaign and administration of former Gov. Lamar Alexander at the time that McNally was first elected to the Tennessee General Assembly.

"Extremism is never satisfied and, when given half a chance, will shove aside even its own most loyal leader if he stumbles – no matter how honorably and loyally he has served his state and party for half a century," Hunt wrote.

This morning, you can will find on our opinion websites a new column by Cameron Smith, a former political attorney for Republican politicians, who challenges the credibility of McNally's explanation that he was simply encouraging a constituent. Also, find many more relevant opinion columns of the week.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee.