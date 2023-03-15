Kia revealed a 3-row electric SUV with swiveling seats and a futuristic design — see the EV9

The 2024 Kia EV9. Kia

Kia unveiled its latest electric SUV, the 2024 EV9.

The three-row family SUV delivers chunky, angular looks and a stylish interior.

Plus, its second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees.

Kia is looking to feed America's appetite for large, three-row SUVs with a brand-new electric model called the EV9.The Korean brand unveiled its futuristic creation on Tuesday, but hasn't revealed its official specs or price point.Still, the EV9 is destined to bring a more accessible, zero-emission option to large families.Rivian, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz will all sell you a big, seven-seat SUV, but those all cost six figures or close to it. The Tesla Model Y is available with a third row, but it's tiny.Just judging by its appearance and striking design, the EV9 looks like a winner.It takes the general design and proportions of Kia's popular Telluride and injects some futuristic flair.The EV9 is chock-full of bold edges and sculpted corners.Like Kia's smaller (and impressive) EV6 SUV, it features flush door handles that pop out when needed.

Inside, the EV9 is equally sleek and stylish.On a panel behind the steering wheel, it features two 12.3-inch displays plus a five-inch touchscreen between them that controls the climate settings.It's a nice touch to have dedicated climate controls, rather than making drivers go into a touchscreen menu to find them.But unlike in a Tesla, say, owners will get some actual buttons and switches. It's not all touchscreen all the time.

Plus, the EV9 offers some storage under the center console between the seats. That's possible in an EV since there isn't a bulky transmission tunnel.The star of the show in any three-row SUV is interior space — and the EV9 appears to have plenty of it.

One neat quirk: The second-row seats will be able to swivel 180 degrees.Instead of having to turn around to torment one another, your kids will be able to have Cheerio food fights face-to-face.The EV9 will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations.

We'll learn more about when the EV9 go on sale, how much it will cost, and, importantly, how much range it will offer, later this month.

