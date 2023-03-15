Open in App
Kia revealed a 3-row electric SUV with swiveling seats and a futuristic design — see the EV9

By Tim Levin,

5 days ago

The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

  • Kia unveiled its latest electric SUV, the 2024 EV9.
  • The three-row family SUV delivers chunky, angular looks and a stylish interior.
  • Plus, its second-row seats can swivel 180 degrees.
Kia is looking to feed America's appetite for large, three-row SUVs with a brand-new electric model called the EV9.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

The Korean brand unveiled its futuristic creation on Tuesday, but hasn't revealed its official specs or price point.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Still, the EV9 is destined to bring a more accessible, zero-emission option to large families.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Rivian, Tesla, and Mercedes-Benz will all sell you a big, seven-seat SUV, but those all cost six figures or close to it. The Tesla Model Y is available with a third row, but it's tiny.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Just judging by its appearance and striking design, the EV9 looks like a winner.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

It takes the general design and proportions of Kia's popular Telluride and injects some futuristic flair.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

The EV9 is chock-full of bold edges and sculpted corners.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Like Kia's smaller (and impressive) EV6 SUV, it features flush door handles that pop out when needed.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Inside, the EV9 is equally sleek and stylish.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

On a panel behind the steering wheel, it features two 12.3-inch displays plus a five-inch touchscreen between them that controls the climate settings.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

It's a nice touch to have dedicated climate controls, rather than making drivers go into a touchscreen menu to find them.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

But unlike in a Tesla, say, owners will get some actual buttons and switches. It's not all touchscreen all the time.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Plus, the EV9 offers some storage under the center console between the seats. That's possible in an EV since there isn't a bulky transmission tunnel.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

The star of the show in any three-row SUV is interior space — and the EV9 appears to have plenty of it.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

One neat quirk: The second-row seats will be able to swivel 180 degrees.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

Instead of having to turn around to torment one another, your kids will be able to have Cheerio food fights face-to-face.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

The EV9 will be available in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

We'll learn more about when the EV9 go on sale, how much it will cost, and, importantly, how much range it will offer, later this month.
The 2024 Kia EV9.

Kia

